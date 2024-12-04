Sponsor spotlight: Eclectic and exciting shows await this winter in Edmonds

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Give the gift of experience with tickets to an evening of bright inspiration during the winter months. Whether it’s the mysteriously enchanting sounds of Tuvan throat singing, the incredible talent of the world’s best acoustic guitarists, or the dynamic brilliance of classical music, our lineup offers a wide range of unforgettable experiences.

Tickets are available at EC4ARTS.ORG, or at our box office at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Kick off the New Year with Kidstock! on Jan. 18! Join us for a fun-filled day the whole family will love. Kidstock! is a free arts celebration for kids and families, featuring live mainstage music performances, engaging arts education workshops, and hands-on activities for children of all ages.

Admission is free with registration — don’t miss this exciting day of creativity and fun!

Travel with us back to the early aughts with a Napoleon Dynamite Screening & Q&A on Jan. 26 (Low Ticket Alert!). This unique evening, celebrating the beloved film’s 20th anniversary, includes a full screening of the film followed by a lively, freewheeling discussion with fan-favorite cast members: Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

Get ready for The Rumba Kings to defy your expectations on Jan. 31. Although their name suggests a focus on rumba, the band’s repertoire extends far beyond that genre and draws from a wide range of influences, resulting in a diverse and enchanting experience.

The crowd-pleasing International Guitar Night returns on Feb. 9 with a show that brings together the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists. You’ll experience the artistry and passion of world-class musicians and a rich tapestry of sound that will leave you in awe. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year’s IGN features all-time favorite Lulo Reinhardt alongside Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbu, and Sonke Meinen.

Matt Dusk pays tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett on Feb. 13. Matt Dusk is one of Canada’s most beloved male vocalists, forging a career in music that has resulted in fourteen critically-acclaimed studio albums and sold over one million albums worldwide. This performance will feature a delightful blend of old-school cool, velvety vocals, and smooth, sophisticated standards that will conjure up a world of swanky lounges and timeless classic songs.

Experience the ancient art of throat singing and the magic of traditional Tuvan instruments with Alash on Feb. 20. Alash will join forces with special guest and world Beat Box champion Rahzel from The Roots, creating an extraordinary and unique fusion of sound. The collaboration between Alash’s mesmerizing harmonic vocals and Rahzel’s legendary vocal percussion will create an unforgettable, genre-defying musical experience.

Sphinx Virtuosi presents an evening of classical musical brilliance on Feb. 27. This dynamic and inspiring self-conducted chamber orchestra comprised of 18 accomplished Black and Latinx artists is committed to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

And more entertainment awaits!

Explore the full 24/25 season lineup at EC4ARTS.ORG, or connect with us by visiting, calling or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., the box office is open noon–5 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Be sure to sign up for our e-newsletter for all the latest updates, discount offers, early announcement of tickets, and more.

Help us keep the arts vibrant in Edmonds. ECA is more than just a venue; it’s a gathering place where connections are made and creativity flourishes.

During this season of giving, it’s a wonderful time to celebrate the unique power of music and performance to lift us up and bring us together, whether through a ticket purchase or a year-end donation.

ECA relies on the support of our community to the arts strong here in Edmonds, and we are so grateful for your trust in us to deliver world-class and impactful programming.