Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds’ 10th Annual Holiday Trolley with Emily the Elf

They say behind every great man is a great woman. In Santa’s case, he has two: Mrs. Claus and Emily the Elf, the latter of whom shares her holiday time with us each year to spread cheer in Edmonds. This year, Emily’s 10th, she’ll be back on our free trolley handing out candy canes and stickers while she adds an extra dose of joy to your already magical holiday season.

Whether you’re creating a new tradition or back for your annual time with your favorite elf, this is a holiday experience like none other.

Save These Holiday Trolley + Emily (and Scott!) the Elf Dates

– Dec. 7 (Scott the Elf will be subbing. Look for him wearing an eye patch. Fun fact: He’s been a mail carrier in Edmonds since 2011.)

– Dec. 14

– Dec. 21

Hop on the trolley with Emily and start your ride at HERO Ace Hardware between 11 a.m.-6 p.m. the first three Saturdays of December. Have we mentioned they’re free? Check out our list of sponsors below and send them some love since they’re the ones who made this all possible) allow you to tour the town with your loved ones while humming your favorite carols.

Bar-um-pum-pum-pum

The trolley comes by every 30 minutes, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch it. Find the trolley map and dates here and plan to hop off at a few key places. Don’t worry, the trolley always returns, so your activity breaks won’t impact your ride back to your car. Remember, no food or drinks, please and thanks!

What’s Happening at HERO Ace Hardware?

The first stop on the trolley loop this year is at HERO Ace Hardware. Make sure you don’t just queue up in the cold, though. They’re hosting a scavenger hunt with holiday prizes you won’t want to miss. Plus, the kiddos will have tons of fun searching the store and checking their lists to be the first to complete the hunt.

What’s Happening at Musicology Co.?

Pop off the trolley for family-friendly karaoke at your favorite new record shop, and don’t forget to grab some melodic gifts. And, when you post about your jam session on social media (add #edmondsholidays to your posts), make sure you tell us what your go-to karaoke song is!

What’s Happening at Main Street Commons?

Grab a scoop, a pastry or a coffee (or all three) and settle in for live music at Main Street Commons. Magic Key is all lined up to play from noon-2:30 p.m. on the 7th. Local Harry Stills will play on 14th from noon-2 p.m. Stay tuned for who will grace the stage on the 21st!

What’s Happening at Cascadia Art Museum?

You’ll love your trip through town and toward the water. Be sure to soak in the views. Then, once you disembark at Cascadia Art Museum, get into the holiday spirit with hands-on card making, inspired by the museum’s Vintage Christmas Card exhibition. Drop by the Learning Gallery, where they’ll have all the supplies you need to create your own holiday cards. You can make something special for a friend, family member, or just for fun — the choice (and holiday magic) is yours!

Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt

New this year! Check out the decals on walls near Downtown trolley stops to join our Holiday Scavenger Hunt, a fun activity for the whole family! Snap a selfie with the decal, tag #edmondsholidays, and post to Instagram. We’ll randomly choose a winner each week for their choice of gift card from one of our Downtown Edmonds businesses.

A Special Thanks to our 2024 Holiday Trolley Sponsors

We wouldn’t be able to fund such a festive annual event without the generous support of these Edmonds-based businesses:

Bench & Board

Cascadia Art Museum

Charcoal

Comstock Jewelers

Crow

Dime & Associates

Dusted Valley

Las Brisas

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream

Ombu Salon and Spa

Peoples Bank

Salish Insurance Group

Walnut Street Coffee

Try to stop by as many as you can when you hop off the trolley!

Pre-Plan Your Holly Jolly Trolley Adventure

The holidays are busy, so get those calendars out now and start cross-referencing against all your upcoming plans. We are looking forward to hosting you in Edmonds and showing you around the Salish Sea-side city that gets a little extra sparkly each holiday season.

Oh, and we ho-ho-hope you add #edmondsholidays to your posts on social media so we can send you extra love.

— By Whitney Popa

