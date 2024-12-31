Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North features “In With the New”

Discover the extraordinary and diverse creations of six new member artists at “In With the New,” a captivating new exhibition at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds. Running from Jan. 1-31, this show offers an enthralling glimpse into the unique perspectives and artistic visions of its new members.

Featured in the exhibition is fine art jeweler and designer Katie Leute, whose exquisite work draws from myth, folklore, and the natural world. Her passion for rock-hounding and her use of natural gemstones result in pieces that are rich in narrative and personal significance.

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes of Eric Engstrom, whose paintings reflect his travels and love of hiking. Each work is meticulously framed by Eric’s own hand-crafted wood frames, adding a personal touch to his evocative art.

Through collage, printmaking, and found objects, Katie Caulfield draws on surrealism to delve into themes of nostalgia. Her work challenges norms and explores femininity, gender roles, consumerism, and childhood wonder with a playful yet critical eye.

Danielle Groff’s vibrant pieces are influenced by her connection to the Yakima Nation Tribe and her experiences in Hawaii and beyond. Her use of color and traditional Indigenous art design invite viewers into a dynamic cultural dialogue.

Experience the captivating surprises of watercolor with Carol Tanner, whose process involves creating her own tools and paints from nature. The organic flow of colors in her pieces captivates the imagination and challenges perceptions.

Finally, Denise LaBlanc offers her intricate and thought-provoking works, transitioning from pen and ink to oil over acrylic. Her background in art, communication, English, and education enriches her practice, inviting viewers into intricate and skillful explorations.

Mark your calendars for the exclusive artists reception from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. This special event is an excellent opportunity to meet the artists and gain insight into their inspiration and explore the mesmerizing world they have created.

Don’t miss out on Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, when you can embark on an enchanting journey through layers of expression and vivid story telling.

Join us at “In With the New ” at Gallery North, a celebration of fresh artistic voices that promises to inspire and captivate. Whether you are a seasoned art lover or a curious newcomer, this exhibition offers something for everyone to discover and enjoy.

Gallery North, established in 1961, is a dynamic cooperative art Gallery located in the heart of Edmonds. The gallery is committed to showcasing a wide range of artistic styles and mediums, fostering a supportive community for artists and providing art enthusiasts with a unique and enriching experience. To learn more, visit www.gallerynorthedmonds.