Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Dec. 27-28 this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28, this week but closed Thursday, Dec. 26.
Scotty’s will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. both days.
Scotty’s offers thank to all customers and suppliers for their support.
“May your holidays be filled with joy, peace and cherished moments with loved ones. Here’s to a prosperous and bright New Year ahead!”— Scotty and Company
Open Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
