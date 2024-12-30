Sponsor spotlight: The 2025 tax law uncertainty

With the changes happening in Washington, D.C., there is now some uncertainty about what tax policies we may see in 2025 and beyond. During this time of uncertainty, it is challenging to create a workable tax plan. But not to fear. There are several things that we do know about tax changes to start 2025. Here are the key highlights as they are currently known.

What we do know

Tax brackets and rates. The seven tax rates remain unchanged while the income subject to each rate got a slight bump. After a 5.4% increase in 2024, there’s an additional 2.8% increase in income subject to each tax rate in 2025. This means more of your income will be subject to a lower tax rate.

Higher retirement plan limits. The amount you can contribute to a 401(k) in 2025 is $23,500, up from $23,000 in 2024. The 401(k) catch-up contribution limit in 2025 stays at $7,500 if you’re age 50 to 59, and age 64-plus. New in 2025, if you are ages 60 to 63, the catch-up contribution limit increases to $11,250. The annual contribution threshold for IRAs remains at $7,000, as does the IRA catch-up contribution limit of $1,000.

New cryptocurrency reporting rules. New reporting rules in effect as of Jan. 1, 2025 means you’ll need to be more vigilant with tracking your cryptocurrency transactions and complying with the IRS’s digital asset rules. Brokers of digital assets, including cryptocurrency exchanges, custodial services, and certain payment processors, must report sales and exchanges of digital assets to the IRS starting in 2025. Your digital asset transactions will be summarized annually on a new Form 1099-DA. This new reporting of digital asset transactions will be similar to existing reporting for traditional securities such as stocks and bonds.

Changes on the horizon

The 1099-K reporting threshold. If you use third party payment processors like Venmo or sell tickets on apps like SeatGeek, you’re more likely to receive a tax form of your activity that will also be sent to the IRS. The limit requiring your activity to be reported was $5,000 in 2024. In 2025, this threshold is scheduled to be lowered to $2,500, and further lowered in 2026 to $600.

Uncertainty over TCJA provisions. There has been discussion about extending and/or making permanent many of the provisions contained in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. Most of the provisions are scheduled to expire at the end of 2025, so we will pay attention to any legislation forthcoming that could change any of this tax landscape.

Proposed decrease in corporate tax rates. There is also discussion about lowering the corporate tax rate from its current level of 21%, in addition to lowering the effective corporate tax rate from 21% to 15% for domestic manufacturers.

Stay tuned for continuing updates of any tax changes as events unfold in 2025.

— By Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660