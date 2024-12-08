Teen Talk: Youth in action

I often hear that young people are politically disengaged, addicted to their phones and self-centered. There may be some truth to that, but it’s far from the full picture. To the contrary, I’m encouraged by my peers who demonstrate care, compassion and service every single day. I plan to share everyday stories in My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today highlighting service and youth advocacy, starting with my own experience. I also hope to showcase ways young people can get involved – and why it matters.

I love living in Edmonds. My friends and I enjoy the beach, the restaurants and the beautiful parks. You’ve probably seen me walking my dog, Athena, around town. While I was on one of my walks, I noticed that crossing the street on 7th Avenue by Edmonds Civic Playfield is a little scary and wondered if I could do anything to make it safer.

I learned that the City of Edmonds had a youth commission, a group of high school students who advised the city. Their mission was “to protect, preserve, and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth.” I attended their meeting on Nov.11 and spoke to the commission about the need for a flashing LED light, or hand-held reflective flags, at that crosswalk so that drivers have an easier time seeing the pedestrians (and their four-legged friends). Members of the commission had expressed support for the idea.

The Edmonds City Council – as part of efforts to address the city’s budget deficit — voted at its Dec. 3 meeting to suspend most city boards and commissions indefinitely, including the youth commission. This change is effective immediately, according to Jay Sandstrom, recreation coordinator for the city’s parks, recreation and human services department, who staffs the youth commission. Residents will still have the opportunity to impact change by going directly to the city council. Personally, I plan to take advantage of this opportunity.

Edmonds City Councilmember Michelle Dotsch, who served as the council’s liaison to the youth commission, said she encourages grassroots involvement. She stated that “involvement at the local level is vital for citizens to engage with in creating a successful future for all of us. It may not be immediate, but if you don’t engage nothing might happen at all… . Let it be you who speaks up and starts that process.”

While I don’t know if change will result from my actions, I do know that I tried. I wasn’t wasting time on my phone scrolling through social media feeds and waiting for someone else to step forward. And I know that I’m not alone. Every single day teens are taking action to improve their schools, neighborhoods and towns. I plan to use my voice to bring you stories of youth engaged in making our community a better place. By doing so, I hope to amplify the positive things that are happening in our own backyards.

— By Amelie LaPorte-Manahan

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a sophomore at Seattle Prep High School where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie also plays varsity basketball and softball.