Downtown Edmonds Holiday Market and trolley return Dec. 7

The popular Edmonds Holiday Market is back after the Thanksgiving break from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street.

The market features a huge variety of vendors, offering a range of holiday gifts and specialty items including produce, food, wines, flowers and seasonal treats. Bring the whole family down to explore and enjoy the festive experience.

Several vendors have been participating all 10 years — Naches Heights Vineyards, Teng’s Gardens, Pete’s Toffee and Anna Perrone Designs.

Also making its first appearance of the season is the Edmonds Holiday Trolley with a new route this year. Hop on the free Holiday Trolley with Scott the Elf (don’t worry, Emily is back next week) and check out the rest of the downtown holiday festivities.

You can jump on and off at any of the seven stops to visit different areas of Edmonds downtown area. It’s a wonderful way to get around town with little kids but fun for all. View the trolley route here: www.edmondsholidays.com/holiday-trolley.

For more information about the market and vendors, visit www.facebook.com/cityofedmondsmarkets.