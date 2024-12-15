Three big decisions before Edmonds City Council Dec. 17

During what could be their final meeting of 2024, Edmonds City Councilmembers on Tuesday, Dec. 17 are scheduled to vote on three major initiatives: The city’s 2025-26 biennial budget, the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, and whether to place before voters a proposal to annex Edmonds into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority.

The council is also set to elect its president and president pro tem for 2025. Those positions are currently held, respectively, by Vivian Olson and Will Chen.

All of those decisions are on the council’s 7 p.m. special meeting agenda. But councilmembers will also have another special meeting prior to that — at 5:30 p.m. — to discuss other matters. Council committee meetings that are normally held on the third Tuesday of each month have been canceled.

Here are the highlights of the agendas for both Dec. 17 meetings. (Full agendas available by clicking on the meeting time.)

5:30 p.m.

– An interagency agreement with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission that covers Edmonds police participation in the Target Zero task force.

– A contract with the Arlington Airport site as a site for possible future police training.

– An updated City of Edmonds Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

– An ordinance suspending non-mandatory city boards, committees and commissions for the 2025-2026 biennium.

7 p.m

– Adoption of 2025-2026 biennium budget ordinance.

– Adoption of Edmonds 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

– Discussion/potential action regarding fire/EMS services options.

– Selection of a council president and council president pro tem for 2025.

Both meetings will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also view the meetings remotely via Zoom: zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.