Travel nearby: Holiday lights ahoy

A reminder from photographer Kevin O’Keeffe that one of the nicest holiday lights displays is located at the park right next to the Kingston ferry dock. Either the 3:15 or 3:55 p.m. Edmonds-to-Kingston departures will get you there at the correct time. The displat runs from 4-7 p.m. into “the first week of January.” “Dining local is an option. including the reliably good Kingston Ale House,” O’Keeffe said.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.