Travel nearby: Holiday lights ahoy

A reminder from photographer Kevin O’Keeffe that one of the nicest holiday lights displays is located at the park right next to the Kingston ferry dock. Either the 3:15 or 3:55 p.m. Edmonds-to-Kingston departures will get you there at the correct time. The displat runs from 4-7 p.m. into “the first week of January.” “Dining local is an option. including the reliably good Kingston Ale House,” O’Keeffe said.