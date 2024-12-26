Travel nearby: Light rail to Seattle’s Pike Place Market

Using the light rail 1 line from Lynnwood or Mountlake Terrace, people of a certain age can go quickly to Seattle’s Pike Place Market (exit at Westlake station) for $1, but the real saving was of the hassle of driving and parking, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe says. There were even spaces in the lot at the Mountlake Terrace station. To top off your visit, he suggests Cafe Campagne, which was full up for lunch. Campagne is open Wednesday-Friday for lunch and offers brunch on the weekends. And learn more about light rail fares and discounts here.