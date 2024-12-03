Two lanes of I-5 closed overnight Dec. 4 and 5 through Seattle for sign work

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 5, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close two lanes on Interstate 5 in Seattle for Revive I-5 project sign installation.
Crews will close two lanes of northbound I-5 immediately north of the Edgar Martinez Drive exit, between mileposts 164 and 165, from 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 until 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. On Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, crews will close two lanes of southbound I-5 immediately north the Northgate Way exit, between mileposts 173 and 172.
Crews will close two lanes at a time and leave two lanes open for travel. People should use caution and drive carefully through construction areas.
Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.
