Verdant Health offering free Zumba fitness class every Monday in Lynnwood

The Verdant Health Commission is offering a free women’s Zumba fitness class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at the Verdant Community Wellness Center. The next class is Jan. 6.
No registration is required. The wellness center is located at 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
