Volunteers joins Edmonds Stewards to help complete landscape renovations at Shell Creek Park

Volunteers from Lakeside Academy joined the Edmonds Stewards recently to help complete landscape renovations at Shell Creek Park. The event was the culmination of a months-long effort by the Edmonds Stewards to remove dense thickets of Himalayan blackberry and English ivy and prepare the site for new plantings. Volunteers spread approximately 20 yards of bark mulch during the work party, the city said in a news release.

Purchased by the city in 2008 using a grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO), Shell Creek Park consists of .023 acres of open space and is part of a two-mile forested riparian corridor that runs from Pine Ridge Park to the Puget Sound. The corridor provides habitat for many species, allowing animals to move freely in search of food and mates or in response to environmental changes. The corridor also aids other natural processes, such as nutrient cycling and seed dispersal.

Renovating Shell Creek Park will bring the city into full compliance with the requirements of the RCO grant, which mandates that the city to provide public access and signage. The city also plans to install a bench. Completion of the work will ensure that the city remains eligible and competitive to receive future RCO grants.

Shell Creek Park is the newest addition to the Edmonds Stewards habitat restoration site network, and volunteers have already logged more than 120 hours preparing the site for planting. Stewards Gary Pyfer and Tom Mayer are leading the effort, at times showing up every day to pull weeds. These dedicated stewards have also hosted work parties for other service groups, including the UW Boxing Team and students from Lakeside Academy.

The stewards worked collaboratively with city staff to develop a planting plan that enhances wildlife habitat and site aesthetics and can withstand anticipated changes to climate as the plant community matures. The volunteers plan to install the first of many new plants this winter, and planting will continue over the next several years. Most plants will be purchased out of the city’s tree fund, which was established as part of the 2023 Tree Code update.

In addition to their work at Shell Creek Park, the Edmonds Stewards host monthly work parties at Yost Park, Pine Ridge Park and Hutt Park. To learn more or to join a work party, visit their website at soundsalmonsolutions.org. To learn about other volunteer opportunities with the City of Edmonds, contact Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov or call 425-771-0227.