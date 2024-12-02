Walking tour of Edmonds Waterfront Center Dec. 4

Learn how the Edmonds Waterfront Center continues to evolve during a free walking tour on the first Wednesday of each month, with the next one set for Dec. 4.

Have you seen the magnificent views of Puget Sound from the Waterfront Center’s upstairs classrooms? Noticed the historical photos that capture memories of the old senior center. Explored Gallery One hallway with art exhibits that showcase local talent. Did you know the center is a multigenerational and multicultural gathering place that offers more than 70 programs to promote active, healthy lifestyles with an emphasis on building social connections?

Leslie is your tour guide on the first Wednesday of each month. Tours start at 10 a.m., last about an hour and are limited to 12 people. Registration is appreciated, but drop-in guests are welcome.

To register online for the Wednesday, Dec, 4 tour, go to www.schedulesplus.com/edmonds or call 425-774-5555. Walking tours are a free community event.