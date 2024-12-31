Washington State Department of Health launches winter seasonal hazards dashboard

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a new winter seasonal hazards dashboard to help residents stay informed about public health and safety trends and better prepare for seasonal hazards.

The dashboard provides timely data about severe winter weather, including motor vehicle crashes, falls, cold-related illnesses (hypothermia, frostbite, etc.), carbon monoxide exposures and asthma-related emergency department visits. It aims to empower communities, healthcare providers and policymakers with timely information to reduce risks and protect lives.

“This dashboard helps Washingtonians understand and prepare for the health dangers winter can pose,” said DOH Chief of Science Office Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett. “With clear maps and graphs and accessible information, our goal is to keep our communities safe and informed about severe weather events.”

The dashboard includes:

– Data on motor vehicle crash-related emergency department visits, overlaid with temperature trends.

– An interactive map showing motor vehicle crash-related emergency department visits by county, helping users identify areas most affected by winter weather.

– Additional tabs covering emergency department visits for cold-related illnesses, falls, asthma and carbon monoxide exposures to provide a holistic view of seasonal health risks.

For more information on how to prepare for seasonal emergencies, visit our emergency preparedness pages.