You’re invited to a birthday party for Shoreline’s Miyawaki Forest Dec. 8

If you’re looking for something close by and festive to do, supporters of Shoreline’s Miyawaki Forest invite you to attend the forest’s First Birthday Celebration from 3-5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
A year ago, 300 volunteers planted a small forest on a vacant lot beside the Shoreline Historical Museum, located just across the Snohomish-King County border at 18501 Linden Ave. N, Shoreline.
This free event includes forest walks, live music, activities for all ages, refreshments and a birthday cake. Artist and storyteller Roger Fernandes, member of the Lower Elwha S’Klallam Tribe, will dedicate The Welcome Rock: The Rocks Hold the Memories of Our People. It’s a 6-foot-by-3-foot glacial rock featuring carvings inspired by the teachings of local Coast Salish Tribes.
Learn more about the forest here.
