11-week-old kitten stolen from Lynnwood cat adoption center

An 11-week-old kitten named Booberry Matcha was stolen Tuesday from the adoption room of Whiskers in Need, a nonprofit cat-adoption center inside the Lynnwood PetSmart at 18820 Hwy 99. Booberry Matcha is described as a domestic, medium shorthair kitten with a rich shade of gray fur.

Whiskers in Need said in a press release that two young men approached a volunteer at the adoption room and requested to see five kittens that were playing in the room.

“Initially, things appeared to go well as the group interacted with the kittens,” the press release said. “A third man who appeared to be older than the rest of the group arrived. The volunteer turned away to get an adoption application for them, after which men quickly left. The volunteer realized almost immediately that Booberry Matcha was nowhere to be found in the room, despite the door being locked before and after the group exited. We have reason to believe the kitten was put into the black puffer jacket that the third gentleman was wearing.”

Whiskers in Need is asking that Booberry Matcha to be brought back to the adoption room, and no further questions will be asked.

“We are heartbroken and deeply concerned for Booberry Matcha,” said Sue Masser, lead volunteer for Whiskers in Need. “He’s been with his siblings since birth, and he’s a loving, snuggly kitten who likely feels scared and confused. We just want him back, safe and sound.”

The store is equipped with surveillance cameras, and Lynnwood police are currently reviewing the footage as part of their investigation, the press release said.

If you have information, contact the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5600. The case number is 25-3372.