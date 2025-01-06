AAUW hosts Lobby Week Prep at Edmonds College Jan. 11

The Edmonds SnoKing American Association of University Women (AAUW) and its public policy liaison will lead a workshop –“Lobby Week Prep”– on connecting with Washington state legislative representatives at Edmonds College, Jan. 11.
Attendees will learn how to create change and advocate for Washington state laws that protect communities and families.
The event will be at Snohomish Hall, Room 338, from 10 a.m. to noon.
