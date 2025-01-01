Art Beat: Begin your year artfully — A fresh exhibit at Gallery North, plus an MLK Day book drive

Happy New Year! Whether you plunged into Puget Sound Wednesday or stayed warm and dry at home, I hope you have a beautiful start to 2025.

Gallery North features “In With the New”

Reception 1 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan 11, Show runs Jan. 1- 31, Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds

Discover the extraordinary and diverse creations of six new member artists at “In With the New,” a captivating new exhibition at Gallery North in Downtown Edmonds, WA. Running from Jan.1 to 31, this show offers an enthralling glimpse into its new members’ unique perspectives and artistic visions.

The exhibition features fine art jeweler and designer Katie Leute, whose exquisite work draws from myth, folklore, and the natural world. Her passion for rock hounding and her use of natural gemstones result in pieces rich in narrative and personal significance.

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes of Eric Engstrom, whose paintings reflect his travels and love of hiking. Each work is meticulously framed by Eric’s hand-crafted wood frames, adding a personal touch to his evocative art.

Through collage, printmaking, and found objects, Katie Caulfield draws on surrealism to delve into themes of nostalgia. Her work challenges norms and explores femininity, gender roles, consumerism, and childhood wonder with a playful yet critical eye.

Danielle Groff’s vibrant pieces are influenced by her connection to the Yakima Nation Tribe and her experiences in Hawaii and beyond. Her use of color and traditional Indigenous art design invites viewers into a dynamic cultural dialogue.

Experience the captivating surprises of watercolor with Carol Tanner, whose process involves creating her tools and paints from nature. The organic flow of colors in her pieces captivates the imagination and challenges perceptions.

Finally, Denise LaBlanc offers her intricate and thought-provoking works, transitioning from pen and ink to oil over acrylic. Her background in art, communication, English, and education enriches her practice, inviting viewers into intricate and skillful explorations.

Mark your calendars for the exclusive artists reception from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 11. This special event is an excellent opportunity to meet the artists, gain insight into their inspiration and explore the mesmerizing world they have created.

At Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 16, you can embark on an enchanting journey through layers of expression and vivid storytelling.

“In With the New” at Gallery North celebrates fresh artistic voices that promise to inspire and captivate. Whether you are a seasoned art lover or a curious newcomer, this exhibition offers something for everyone to discover and enjoy.

~ ~ ~ ~

MLK Day Book Drive

Monday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 19, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop invites community members to participate in a special book drive for the Lift Every Voice Legacy’s 7th Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event, which will be held on Jan. 20 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. This event is for children and families, “Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Artistic Expression and Dance.” Edmonds Bookshop will be joining in the festivities with a book sale table. With the help of generous community members, they would also like to provide books to be given as prizes to the event attendees. From Jan. 13-19, you can purchase books from a select list at Edmonds Bookshop, and these will be given away to children and families at the MLK Day event as gifts from our Edmonds community.

More details can be found on the Edmonds Bookshop’s website or at the store.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.