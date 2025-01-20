Art Beat feature: Q&A with jazz singer Matt Dusk, performing in Edmonds Feb. 13

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Matt Dusk is one of Canada’s most beloved male vocalists, forging a music career that has resulted in 14 critically acclaimed studio albums and over one million albums sold worldwide.

His upcoming show, Matt Dusk Sings Tony Bennett, pays tribute to the legendary jazz and pop singer Tony Bennett, who died in 2023 at age 96. The show brings to life the essence of Bennett’s style and honors his legacy with classic songs such as I Left My Heart in San Francisco, The Way You Look Tonight and The Good Life.” It is a toe-tapping journey through Bennett’s most beloved hits, with Dusk putting his own unique spin on the timeless tunes.

Tickets run between $30 and $60. Get yours here.

Elizabeth Murray (EM): I saw your new album, The Best of Bennett, was inspired by your time sharing a showroom with Tony Bennett in Las Vegas. You mentioned he gave you valuable career advice. What lessons did he impart to you?

Matt Dusk (MD): Tony and I shared a showroom at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas in the mid-2000s. Tony was a consummate showman, a real pro, but he was also a humble and generous man. We talked a lot about life and performing, and I once asked him for advice about being nervous on stage. Believe it or not, he still got the jitters before shows! He told me that he once asked Frank Sinatra about how HE coped with being nervous on stage, and Frank’s advice, which Tony then imparted to me, was to tell the audience that you’re nervous. Just admit it… they’ll see that you care and will root for you. And if that doesn’t work, there’s always Jack Daniels!

EM: What was the album recording process like?

MD: Recording The Best of Bennett was a truly special experience. It felt like a journey through time, revisiting the classics and the essence of Tony Bennett’s artistry while adding my own touch. We worked with some of the best musicians and arrangers in the business, including a full orchestra, to capture that timeless, rich sound. The process was meticulous but also incredibly inspiring — we wanted to honor Tony’s legacy while giving the songs a fresh, vibrant energy. I’ll never forget the moment we listened back to the final takes — it was a mixture of pride and gratitude for being able to bring this project to life.

EM: How has the new tour been going? Do you have any favorite moments?

MD: My band and I have been touring all over the world for the past 12 months. We’ve been to places like Switzerland, Poland, Germany and, of course, all across Canada. I’m really happy to come back to Washington and the Seattle area! The last time we were here in 2023, there wasn’t a drop of rain, so hopefully, it will be the same. But seriously, my favorite moments are always watching the audience and their reactions to certain songs. Everyone has memories associated with music, some happy, some sad, some nostalgic. I have the best seat in the house to watch people sing along, get tears in their eyes, or laugh at some of my dumb jokes. And I do love performing all over the place (and this might sound cheesy), but the best moment is always when I walk in my own front door and get to see my family again.

EM: When you’re not on the stage, who are some of your favorite musicians to see live?

MD: I enjoy a wide variety of music. I love Coldplay and am excited to get to see them perform again in my hometown of Toronto later this year. They put on an incredible show! I also enjoy several EDM artists like Elderbrook and Ben Böhmer and have plans to see both on stage soon. But honestly, I just love seeing talented musicians doing their thing, no matter what the genre.

EM: What are your hobbies outside of music?

MD: I’m a big car enthusiast. I have a couple of vintage models that I like to mess around with in my free time. I also have an 8-year-old daughter, so helping her with homework has become a new hobby lately!

EM: It’s the new year, goal-making season. What are some of your music goals?

MD: This year, I want to focus on reaching new audiences and connecting with fans more meaningfully. One of my biggest goals is to release more original music alongside the classics I love to perform. I also hope to collaborate with other artists from different genres—it’s always exciting to blend styles and create something unexpected. Beyond that, I’m committed to pushing myself creatively, whether that means experimenting with new arrangements, learning new instruments, or writing songs in a different style. And, of course, I’d love to take the show to even more cities around the world.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.