Asst. Chief Rod Sniffen named acting Edmonds police chief ahead of Chief Bennett retirement

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen on Tuesday said he has appointed Assistant Chief of Police Rod Sniffen as Edmonds’ acting police chief. Current Police Chief Michelle Bennett will be retiring in February.

“Three key factors in my decision of appointing an acting chief were continuity of operations,” Rosen said. “The need for effective leadership during this transition, and a fair process for the eventual selection of the new regular chief of police.”

During an assessment of internal interest in the chief of police position, Assistant Chief Sniffen indicated that if named acting police chief, he would not be seeking the regular appointment for that position, the city said in a news release.

“Assigning Assistant Chief Sniffen as acting chief ensures that no internal candidate has a real or perceived advantage while providing effective leadership during this transition,” Rosen said. “I am confident in Assistant Chief Sniffen’s ability to lead the department during this transition while we find our new chief of police.”

Bennett’s final day before retirement will be Feb. 28, but she will be out of the office beginning Feb. 11. During her absence, she has named Assistant Chief Sniffen in charge of command until March 1, at which time he will transition into the role of acting chief of police.

The process for selecting the new Edmonds police chief includes several steps, the city said.

The mayor is required to begin the recruitment for the new chief within 30 days of the vacancy. The caveat to that 30-day requirement is if the mayor decides to reorganize the department, in which case he would be allowed 60 days to propose the reorganization and 30 days after council action to begin recruitment.

The mayor has expressed a desire to fill the position with an internal candidate.

Here’s what next for the police chief selection, the city said:

– Seek input from the community, Edmonds Police Department staff and city directors for their priorities in choosing the next chief. The survey is in process; the community survey closes on Jan. 17.

– Review job description and recommend changes as informed by the survey results.

– Open the position for applicants to formally apply.

– Secure Public Safety Testing to conduct an assessment center. Public Safety Testing is a company that conducts law enforcement assessment centers and background checks.

– The city’s human resources department will pre-screen applicants to identify those who meet the minimum requirements.

– Recruit a panel to score applicants and conduct interviews.

– The mayor will interview candidates.

– The mayor will bring three candidates forward to the city council for interviews.

– Informed by the results of each step above, the mayor chooses his preferred candidate.

– The mayor then seeks confirmation from the council.