Big Band Jazz at Edmonds Art Walk Jan. 16

Calling all Edmonds Jazz Fans. Come on out and enjoy a night of Big Band Jazz during the monthly Edmonds Art Walk on Thursday, Jan. 16.

On the third Thursday of every month, Jake Bergevin leads his jazz bands and also invites students to join in the fun. This is a great way to support the performing arts and engage in the community. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at the Old Edmonds Opera House, formerly known as the Masonic Hall, on 5th and Dayton.

Bergevin also reminds everyone to mark their calendars for the 4th annual Edmonds Jazz Walk Saturday, June 7.