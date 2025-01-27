City begins geotechnical exploration as part of Lower Perrinville Creek Restoration Project

Soil sampling and drilling began in the 8200 block of Talbot Road Monday, Jan 27 and will continue through Friday, Jan. 31 — all part of the Lower Perrinville Creek Restoration Project.

The work — conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — will be within city right of way, in the proximity of the existing culvert that Perrinville Creek flows under Talbot Road, the City of Edmonds said in a Facebook post. It is part of the geotechnical exploration work for the design of the future City of Edmonds capital project that will be replacing this culvert with a fish-passable structure. “The city, its contractors and consultants are committed to completing the work safely and efficiently and will do their best to reduce impacts to the area,” the post said.

Those living nearby can expect:

– Noise from trucks and heavy machinery on Talbot Road. The machinery will be drilling and acquiring soil samples above the current Perrinville Creek Culvert.

– Traffic control flaggers and signs guiding vehicles and pedestrians safely around the work area, with expected delays of up to five minutes.

– Impacts to some on-street parking in the vicinity. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning

– Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project, though delays up to five minutes should be expected

If you have any questions regarding this project, email Michele (Mike) De Lilla at mike.delilla@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting 425-771-0220 or emailing mike.delilla@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto a 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a mike.delilla@edmondswa.gov.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email, mike.delilla@edmondswa.gov.