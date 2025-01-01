City employee Vicki Barokas to retire after more than 20 years

For nearly 30 years, Vicki Barokas has been a warm and welcoming presence at the City of Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center. Vicki is now on her way to a well-earned retirement with her last day set for Friday, Jan. 3.

Vicki’s journey to the City of Edmonds spans thousands of miles across three continents.

Born in Egypt to Greek parents — a seamstress mother and a mechanical engineer father — her family returned to Greece in the late 1950s, settling in a suburb of Athens.

As a young woman, Vicki worked for her uncle in Athens. During this time, she met a couple from Seattle who were visiting Greece. When they met Vicki, they decided to play matchmaker – with a young man who frequented their Seattle restaurant.

“Would you like to move to America and become married?” they asked.

Intrigued by the bold question, Vicki agreed to meet him. The young man traveled to Greece, and for 15 days, Vicki showed him the sights of Athens. After his travels to other countries, he returned to Greece to spend another 15 days touring the sights with her.

What began as a whirlwind introduction turned into a transcontinental love story. After corresponding as pen pals, the two decided to marry. In 1976, Vicki arrived in Seattle on a fiancée visa and stayed with the couple who had introduced them. Later that year, they were married in a courthouse ceremony. A year later, they celebrated with a church wedding in Greece surrounded by her family.

The couple made their home in Beacon Hill for a decade before relocating to Edmonds in 1988.

Vicki’s professional journey began at the Edmonds branch of Rainier Bank, where she worked for many years, staying through its transitions to SeaFirst and later Bank of America.

She later moved jobs to Edward Jones, where she spent a few years. During that timeframe, she met her neighbor — Frances Anderson Center employee Debbie Johnson. Encouraged by Debbie, Vicki applied for a part-time evening role at the Frances Anderson Center in 1996. Four years later, she transitioned to a full-time position.

During her decades at the Frances Anderson Center, Vicki became known for her genuine interest in the lives of the people she served.

“I have loved my job and meeting so many people and making friends. That is what I will miss the most – the people,” Vicki said.

Her dedication and versatility made her an invaluable member of the city’s parks, recreation and human services team. Whether assisting with registrations, answering calls or lending a helping hand wherever needed, Vicki’s presence has left an indelible mark on the community.

In retirement, Vicki looks forward to spending time with her two daughters and their families, including her grandchildren who live in Texas and New York. She also plans to stay connected to friends, including her former colleague Debbie, whom she still waves to across their fences.



“Vicki’s kind nature, personality and dedication to her job will be greatly missed by the community and by all of us who have had the pleasure of working with her. We are excited for her to spend more time with her grandbabies, who she adores,” said Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Human Services Shannon Burley.

The City of Edmonds invites residents to stop by the Frances Anderson Center on Jan. 3 to thank Vicki for her incredible service and wish her a joyful retirement.

– By Kelsey Foster, City of Edmonds