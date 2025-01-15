City seeks residents for pro/con committees for Regional Fire Authority special election

The City of Edmonds is holding a special election in April seeking voter approval to annex the City of Edmonds into the South Snohomish Couty Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority. The Edmonds City Council proposed annexation and approved this special election by resolution on Jan. 7.

Edmonds no longer operates its own fire department and has contracted with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services since 2010. That contract is set to expire at the end of 2025. If annexation is approved by voters, Edmonds property owners would pay South County Fire directly for these services.

According to a city news release, “annexation protects the current level and quality of emergency response, allows residents to vote on fire authority issues, and run for the Board of Fire Commissioners.” More information about the proposed annexation into the RFA can be found in the media release sent on Jan. 8.

The Edmonds City Council has the legislative responsibility to appoint two committees to write ballot measure argument statements that appear in the election voters’ pamphlet. The pro committee writes the statement supporting the measure; the con committee writes the statement opposing the measure.

Each committee is allowed up to three volunteer members who must be residents of Edmonds. Council President Neil Tibbott intends to have the council appoint these pro and con committees in advance of the county election office’s February 21, 2025 deadline.

Individuals interested in serving on either committee can submit their application to City Clerk Scott Passey at scott.passey@edmondswa.gov by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Applicants need to announce which committee – pro or con – they are applying for, provide a statement that supports their position, and whether they are willing to be the committee spokesperson. Include your name, address and phone number in your email. Late applications will not be accepted.