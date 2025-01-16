Cold weather shelter in Lynnwood open Thursday, Jan. 16 — and likely for next several nights

The cold weather shelter at Maple Park Church in Lynnwood will be open Thursday evening, Jan. 16 and is also “likely” to be open for the next several nights due to freezing temperatures.

Check-in time starts at 7 p.m. Hot meals and beds will be provided. Doors close at 9 p.m.

Vans will give guests a ride to the shelter, located at 17620 60th Ave. W., from the following locations:



– 7 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

– 7:10 p.m. at James Village, 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99

– 7:25 p.m. at Value Village, 17216 Hwy 99

Guests may drive to the shelter. Parking is available onsite.

Snohomish County updates its cold weather shelter webpage daily at snohomish-county-public-safety-hub-snoco-gis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/cold-weather-shelters.