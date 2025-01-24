Community invited to Scout Day at two Snohomish County fire stations March 1

Scout groups and other community members from across Snohomish County are invited to a special Scout Day at the Fire Stations below.

Saturday, March 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by South County Fire at Mariner Fire Station 11, 12310 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

Saturday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue at Clearview Fire Station 71, 8010 180th St. S.E., Snohomish.

Fulfill many of your badge requirements in one day, meet your firefighters, tour a fire truck and learn about:

– First aid and CPR

– Smoke alarms

– Home fire escape plans

– Calling 911

– Knot tying

– Emergency go-kit

– Disaster planning

In case of inclement weather, watch for an email and social media post for updates.

Registration is preferred but not required. Register your group in advance for either event at www.southsnofire.org/scoutday.