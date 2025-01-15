Council approves 6 PM start time, issues MLK Day proclamation, thanks Olson

The Edmonds City Council agreed Tuesday night to move the start time for its business meetings an hour earlier — to 6 p.m. — and also to change the format and timing of its monthly committee meetings.

In addition, the council pulled two housing-related interim ordinances from its consent agenda for further consideration. The first, regarding neighborhood centers and hubs, was amended at the request of Councilmember Michelle Dotsch to ensure that the 30-foot height limit was protected in the transition zones in single-family neighborhoods. The second, regarding state-required regulations for permanent supportive housing and emergency shelters (also known as STEP housing), will be considered at a future council meeting.

The council also issued a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was presented to Edmonds resident Donnie Griffin, founder and president of the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL), and Edmonds Bookshop owner Michelle Bear. For seven years, the bookshop has been partnering with Griffin on LEVL’s annual tribute to Dr. King, which is set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

“Our goal for the Martin Luther King morning program is to create space, space that emulates the beloved community that Dr. King spoke about so elegantly in many of his speeches,” Griffin said. “A beloved community is one where there is love, joy, peace and a rich, rich, rich sense of caring and belonging for and to each other,” and is one that “sort of transcends racial, political and economic divides.”

And the council honored 2024 Council President Vivian Olson for her efforts to guide the legislative body during a tumultuous year that included a city budget crisis, a Comprehensive Plan update and exploring options for the city’s fire service. “She was tenacious,” said Councilmember Neil Tibbott, who is serving as the 2025 council president.

“Many hard decisions were made by the 2024 council, and I am proud of the way we worked together to choose the best option among what was often all bad options,” Olson said. She also thanked Councilmember Will Chen, who served as 2024 council president pro tem, “for his time and efforts to support council and me.”

” I gratefully pass the baton to Council President Tibbott, and look forward to working with the new council leadership and the community to find solutions to our continuing and new challenges in 2025,” Olson said.

Regarding the changes ahead for city meetings, the council directed City Attorney Jeff Taraday to create language that will make the following changes to city code (with some council amendments included):

– Setting a 6 p.m. Tuesday start time and a 9 p.m. adjournment for council business meetings.

– Changing the committee structure from three, two-member committees to two committees (named Committee A and Committee B) that have three members each. Each committee will meet virtually for 90 minutes at 3 p.m., with Committee A meeting on the first Tuesday of the month, and Committee B meeting on the third Tuesday of the month. Unlike the current three council committees, which cover department-specific topics such as personnel or finance, each committees would hear all city-related business. This schedule will allow city staff the flexibility of presenting to the committees twice a month, Tibbott said.

There will also be a Committee of the Whole, including all seven councilmembers, meeting from 6-9 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.

Under Tibbott’s plan, agenda items that receive unanimous support in Committee A or B could be forwarded to a city council consent agenda without further discussion. The Committee of the Whole would have the option of recommending that a considered item be forwarded to a future council business meeting for discussion or as part of a consent agenda. Given that scenario, Councilmember Dotsch proposed an amendment that public comment be included in the Committee of the Whole, so the public would have a chance to weigh in case an item being discussed ended up on the consent agenda at a future date.

(The council business meeting consent agenda is a list of council actions that can be approved with a single vote, and without further council discussion. Councilmembers do have the option of “pulling” consent agenda items if they want to consider them further.)

Council committee meetings in Edmonds have been viewed as informal discussions between city councilmembers and staff, with no public comment taken. City Clerk Scott Passey pointed out the public comment is taken prior to any action the council takes on the business meeting consent agenda, so the public does have a chance to weigh in prior to a council vote on a matter they are concerned about.

Councilmember Will Chen said he supported Dotsch’s idea of allowing public comments, adding that community members are “often experts who see issues and want to make comments. I think we need to allow them, and in many cases, we actually benefit from their comments,” Chen said.

However, the idea was opposed by four councilmembers — Tibbott, Susan Paine, Jenna Nand and Chris Eck. Nand said she worried the addition of public comments “might have a chilling effect on our staff members who are presenting on something with what is the first touch can often be, you know, something that might be in draft form, etc. If then, you know, somebody is going to pooh-pooh their whole idea before they really get a chance to communicate it to the councilmembers.”

Paine agreed, stating that “committees are a chance for us to do first blush sort of work.”

In the end, the council voted 4-3 to oppose Dotsch’s amendment, with Dotsch, Olson and Chen supporting it.

Regarding the shift to the 6 p.m. start time, the final vote was 6-1 with Nand opposed. She spoke about the difficulties of constituents being able to attend 6 p.m. meetings due to work and family obligations.

However, other councilmembers pointed out that traditional work schedules have changed and they also added that having council meetings available via Zoom means that people can watch from anywhere. Councilmembers also mentioned it would be difficult to find one time that suited everyone.

“No matter what start time we pick, there will be a segment of community members that won’t prefer that,” Eck said.

Other meeting-related changes the council approved Tuesday:

– Affirming that the council president can change councilmembers’ seating assignments on the dais monthly. (Tibbott had proposed to do that this year.)

– Agreeing to include in city code the requirement that council meetings that fall on a primary or general election day — or a city special election day — be rescheduled to the Monday prior.

In other business, the council:

– Received an update from the Edmonds Planning Board, with 2024 Chair Jeremy Mitchell and 2025 Chair Lee Hankins presenting. Mitchell acknowledged that given the work on the Comprehensive Plan update, 2024 was a busy year, with the board holding 30% more meetings than in a typical year. The board is now looking at ways to improve the process for future Comprehensive Plan updates, Mitchell said.

The board’s 2025 goals include continuing to support the council with “well researched and timely recommendations,” and collaboratively working with the city’s planning department to implement the 2024 Comprehensive Plan, which includes development code updates, Hankins said.

– Approved an ordinance to amend city code to ensure that apprentice requirements and bidder responsibility criteria on public works projects comply with changes made by the Washington State Legislature. Changes to state requirements on July 1, 2024 mean that cities are now required to have contractors perform at least 15% of labor hours on public works projects using apprentices enrolled in state-approved apprenticeship programs, City Engineer Rob English explained. These new requirements apply to public works projects with an estimated cost of $2 million or more between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2026. This threshold will drop to $1.5 million or more between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2028 and $1 million or more beginning on July 1, 2028 or after.

– Approved an interfund loan ordinance that allows the city’s utility funds to loan up to $6 million to the city’s general fund to assist with Edmonds’ budget shortfall. The ordinance was amended — at the request of Councilmember Dotsch — to include specific details about the loan repayment terms.

– Approved forwarding to the next council meeting consent agenda an ordinance that authorizes the number of full-time equivalents in the city and aligns them with the salary and benefits in the adopted 2025-26 biennial budget.

– Extended the appointment of Interim Finance Director Kim Dunscombe while the city completes the hiring process for a permanent finance director. Related to that, the council also approved a motion by Tibbott to waive the requirement that the mayor bring three finance director candidates for the council to interview. The city did have three candidates but one of them withdrew, leaving the mayor with two finalists.