Crosswalk near Civic Park, street light safety focus of city council committee meeting

Safer and well-lit streets and crosswalks were a main topic of discussion during the Edmonds City Council’s virtual Parks and Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday night.

The first item before the committee was a proposal presented by City Engineer Rob English regarding a project on 7th Avenue North from Bell Street to State Route 524 to replace deteriorating pavement. As part of the project, the existing pedestrian curb ramps will be replaced with new ramps that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. English noted that an increasing number of pedestrians are crossing 7th Avenue at Sprague Street since the installation of park improvements at Civic Field, and community members have been asking about ways to address pedestrian safety concerns there.

In response, city staff applied for and received a grant through the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) to fund installation of a striped crosswalk with pedestrian ramp bulb-outs at Sprague Street. “The total amount of the TIB portion is just under $380,000,” English said, adding that the project requires city matching funds of $104,005 80, “which would be funded through the street overlay program funding that we receive.” The schedule calls for project design in 2025 and then it would be included in the overlay program in 2026.

Putting those “bulb outs” or islands in the crosswalk would “basically shorten that crosswalk distance and make the pedestrians more visible as they cross 7th Avenue,” English said.

Committee members agreed to place the item on a future council meeting consent agenda for approval.

The committee also discussed two separate initiatives related to lighting: a grant award for citywide lighting improvements and a citywide streetlight study.

English explained that the grant award of $700,000 comes from federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and was submitted by City Transportation Engineer Bertrand Haus. According to English, city staff were collecting data on the citywide streetlight program and were “mining data related to accident history at night.” Haus then identified locations “that didn’t have — or had gaps in — lighting areas associated with accidents” and submitted the HSIP based on those findings, English added.

The federal grant will pay for both design and construction, and no local match is required. Fifteen locations were proposed for grant funding but only five were selected based on available funding. The good news though is that the scope of work is “scalable,” English explained. “If funding allows, we can actually do more.”

Some of the sites identified are in areas that don’t have existing Snohomish County PUD poles, “so we have to add power to an individual city street light in these locations, and that can kind of get costly,” English explained. “So we’ve been somewhat conservative with the scope of work, but we’re hoping that… through the process of designing, that we can actually add more locations as we get into the design process.”

The five sites are:

– State Route 524 at 9th Avenue North – 236th Street Southwest at 84th Avenue West – Walnut Street at 7th Avenue South – Highway 99 at 216th Street Southwest – 76th Avenue West at the Interurban Trail

Councilmember Susan Paine, who chairs the parks and public works committee, asked English if he could explain the decision-making behind the areas selected for the citywide lighting improvements grant. English explained that the focus of the grant scoring “was related to accidents. It’s trying to mitigate and improve situations, to solve an accident problem.” Haus added that the grant focused on “either fatal or serious injury collisions” at night between the years 2018 and 2022.

The committee agreed to move the project to a future council consent agenda for approval.

Finally, the committee discussed the results of a citywide street lighting study completed by the Transpo Group firm. According to English, the study’s purpose was to inventory streetlight data, evaluate lighting, identify gaps, develop a priority list of areas where lighting can be added and establish streetlight standards. The data was collected from Snohomish County PUD, which has 2,553 light poles in Edmonds; existing City of Edmonds-owned streetlights (196) and streetlights owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation (145).

This data was added to the city’s existing GIS mapping system and the firm then performed what English described as “a high-level analysis” of lighting in Edmonds. “This wasn’t a detailed, comprehensive analysis where…people are going out with light level readings throughout the city to build a model,” he said. “This was more of a spatial analysis based on assuming you know a street light standard, as far as height, arm of the luminaire and an offset from the pavement, and based on that information and the standards with the street classifications, they were able to identify gaps within the GIS system.”

Scoring of the different areas was performed using criteria related to proximity to facilities with high pedestrian activity, street classification, accident history, gap length and number of lights within an intersection or mid-block crossing.

English then shared a list of the top intersections and street segments that had lighting needs, with a higher score meaning a higher need for lighting. (The maximum score was 80). The top three intersection locations — with scores of 70 — were 3rd Avenue North and Bell Street, Highway 99 and 236th Street Southwest and Highway 99 and 216th Street Southwest. (See below for a complete list.) The 216th Street segment will be addressed as part of the citywide lighting improvements grant mentioned earlier in the meeting, and English also said he was hopeful that at least some of the Highway 99 lighting issues can be part of future highway improvements, now underway.

The top three street segments — all with scores of 65 — were on Highway 99, at 232nd and 234th Streets Southwest, south of 220th Street Southwest and south of 230th Street Southwest. See below:

As for next steps, English said that the new information will be included as part of the city’s GIS mapping data set, and will be updated as new lighting is installed. It can also help determine whether additional lighting can be added to existing PUD utility poles to improve safety. And the data can be used to pursue future grant funding opportunities, he added.

The committee agreed to add the lighting report to the council’s “Received for Filing” agenda item at a future meeting.

— By Teresa Wippel