Reminder: Digitizing family history with a book scanner topic of Jan. 8 genealogy meeting in Lynnwood

Struggling to digitize books and large documents as part of your family history project? While flatbed scanners are common household tools, they often fall short when it comes to bound books, oversized documents or collections of articles. Join the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society at its Wednesday, Jan. 8 evening meeting to explore the practical tools and techniques used for digitization projects.

This presentation will highlight the CZUR book scanner, an innovative device that produces flat, clear images of bound materials. Discover how the society captures, manages and organizes digital images, and learn about the features that make this process more efficient.

The in-person gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Wickers Building at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Or you can attend online from 7-9 p.m., using this link.