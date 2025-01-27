Don Sandal: 100 years and going strong

Retired Edmonds dentist Don Sandal joined the centenarian club on Jan. 22 when he marked his 100th birthday.

We asked him the inevitable question, “What’s your secret of living to 100?” His answer: “I dunno – you just keep going day to day, I guess.”

Sandal spoke about the combination of a proper diet and staying interested and curious. Part of this includes continuing to help maintain his Hansville Christmas tree farm, which he began while he was still practicing dentistry.

“I’m still in my house, tend my garden and mow my lawn,” he said. “And I come down to the Frances Anderson [Center] three days a week at 8:30 a.m. to work out on the gym equipment.”

Sandal has collected a bevy of admirers among the early crowd at the Frances Anderson Center gym, and to mark his recent birthday they presented him with a commemorative T shirt inscribed with “It took me 100 years to look this good”.

Happy birthday Don – and here’s to the next 100 years!

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel