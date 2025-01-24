Edmonds American Legion Post 66 moves to new meeting location 

A chapter in the 100-year history of Frank Freeze American Legion Post 66 in Edmonds was closed Dec. 31, 2024, when the post (and its long-time fellow tenant Edmonds VFW Post 8870) moved out of their meeting hall at 117 6th Ave. S.

The hall, located in downtown Edmonds. had been the legion’s home for many years. Facing the end of a 10-year lease, post officers and members agreed that a plan to move its meetings to another location — the Frances E. Anderson Center, also in Edmonds — was the right thing to do.

The change to renting a room only when needed will save the post the costs for rent, utilities and other related expenses, freeing up significant amounts of money that can be used to increase support for veterans, their families, veteran service organizations and other causes, according to Post Commander Dan Mullene.

“This helps us continue our commitment to activities that serve and strengthen our community through programs, services and advocacy for those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, our youth and communities,” he said.

The post usually holds its meetings on the third Monday of each month. Veterans interested in joining the American Legion can find information at www.legion.org or by contacting Dan Mullene at 206-310-7654.