Edmonds-based U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary installs new officers

Edmonds-based U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Auxiliary, Flotilla 12, has installed new officers for 2025.

Edmonds residents Reed Hockstedler and Richard Martinson were sworn to office Jan. 11 as flotilla commander and vice flotilla commander, respectively, during a ceremony at Ivar’s Salmon House Lake Union.

The new officers will lead the flotilla for the USCG mission to promote public boating safety and conduct boating education and support other USCG missions including marine safety, environmental protection, radio watch standing and food services.

For more information, visit cgaux.org.