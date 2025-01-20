Edmonds City Council committees to meet Jan. 21

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold committee meetings starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Councilmembers and staff will meet virtually at this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261.
Members of the public who can’t access the meetings on their own electronic devices are invited to view a monitor at the Edmonds City Hall first-floor city council conference room, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261
Here is a summary of each agenda:
Parks and Public Works Committee: 1:30 p.m.
Frances Anderson Center Use Agreement – Olympic Ballet
Presentation of grant award for pedestrian improvements on 7th Avenue North from Bell Street to State Route 524
Presentation of grant award for citywide lighting improvements
Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee: 3:30 p.m.
Security camera access agreement between the Edmonds School District and Edmonds Police Department
2025 animal kenneling services agreement with PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society)
Employment agreement with executive assistant to city council
Ordinance to update city code regarding judges pro tem
Amendment to contract for with Walls Law Firm for prosecuting sttorney services
Finance Committee: 5:30 p.m.
Preliminary December 2024 quarterly financial report
Interfund loan utility analysis
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.