Edmonds City Council committees to meet Jan. 21

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold committee meetings starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Councilmembers and staff will meet virtually at this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261.

Members of the public who can’t access the meetings on their own electronic devices are invited to view a monitor at the Edmonds City Hall first-floor city council conference room, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Here is a summary of each agenda:

Parks and Public Works Committee: 1:30 p.m.

Frances Anderson Center Use Agreement – Olympic Ballet

Presentation of grant award for pedestrian improvements on 7th Avenue North from Bell Street to State Route 524

Presentation of grant award for citywide lighting improvements

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee: 3:30 p.m.

Security camera access agreement between the Edmonds School District and Edmonds Police Department

2025 animal kenneling services agreement with PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society)

Employment agreement with executive assistant to city council

Ordinance to update city code regarding judges pro tem

Amendment to contract for with Walls Law Firm for prosecuting sttorney services

Finance Committee: 5:30 p.m.

Preliminary December 2024 quarterly financial report

Interfund loan utility analysis