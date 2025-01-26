Edmonds City Council Jan. 28 discuss criteria for Pro and Con Regional Fire Authority committees

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 28 meeting is scheduled to review the criteria for members of Pro and Con committees for the Regional Fire Authority annexation proposal that will be before voters during a special election April 22.

The Edmonds City Council proposed annexation and approved this special election by resolution on Jan. 7. Edmonds no longer operates its own fire department and has contracted with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services since 2010. That contract is set to expire at the end of 2025, after South County Fire gave notice in December 2023 that the fire authority intended to terminate its current 20-year contract with the city.

If annexation is approved by voters, Edmonds property owners would pay South County Fire directly for these services.

The Edmonds City Council has the legislative responsibility to appoint two committees to write ballot measure argument statements that appear in the election voters’ pamphlet. The pro committee writes the statement supporting the measure; the con committee writes the statement opposing the measure.

Each committee is allowed up to three volunteer members who must be residents of Edmonds.

You can see the list of applicants who have applied for both committees at this agenda link.

Councilmembers are scheduled to select members for both the Pro and Con committees during the Feb. 4 meeting. The city clerk will submit the names and contact information of those individuals appointed to the Snohomish County Elections Office. These names will appear in the local voters’ pamphlet.

In other business Jan. 28, the council is scheduled to:

– Receive a proclamation on Lunar New Year Edmonds 2025

– Consider the contract extensions of Shane Hope as interim planning and development director and Phil Williams as interim public works and utilities director.

– Discuss the results of a Frances Anderson Center Investment Grade Audit in preparation for a new project to replace the existing boilers and related building fixtures.

– Adopt an interim ordinance for STEP Housing.

– Hear an analysis of an interfund loan involving the city’s utilites funds.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. It will also be streamed live on the council meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also view and offer public comment via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or attend by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.