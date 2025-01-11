Edmonds Civic Roundtable presents a conversation with Councilmember Dotsch Jan. 22

Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) is hosting another in its series of Conversation with Council event, this time from 7:45-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 with Councilmember Michelle Dotsch. The location is the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

This is an opportunity for community to get to know councilmembers in an informal setting. ECR invites the community to join for breakfast or a cup of coffee, informal conversation and dialogue.

There is no charge for the event, but please RSVP to simanton@comcast.net as space is limited.