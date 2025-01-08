Edmonds council moves ahead with interim housing ordinances; hosts lawmakers

During its first meeting of 2025, the Edmonds City Council agreed to place on next week’s consent agenda an interim ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs that were created as part of Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. The council also approved a resolution calling for a special election regarding Edmonds’ annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority. And the council moved to the next consent agenda an interim ordinance for STEP housing, as required by state House Bill 1220.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, councilmembers and city staff hosted a reception and information session for members of the state’s legislative delegation who represent portions of Edmonds. Attendees included 32nd District State Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis and 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias and Rep. Strom Peterson.

During the reception, legislators updated attendees regarding bills they were planning to introduce during the upcoming 2025 session, which starts Jan. 13. Following that, it was the council’s turn to ask questions, followed by sharing its legislative priorities for the year.

Of particular interest to some councilmembers was Rep. Davis’ explanation of two public safety-related bills she is sponsoring. One would create a civil protection ordered aimed at impaired drivers, which “says you’re unsafe to drive a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock because of your behavior.” Another would target issues related to pretrial release of suspects as well as ensuring adequate supervision of those released in community custody.

Council President Tibbott asked Davis if there were any plans for the state to fund additional prosecuting attorney resources to address crime — noting in particular concerns expressed by local retailers regarding shoplifting. Davis replied that while there was a 2024 pilot program for additional prosecutor resources in three areas statewide, including retail-heavy Lynnwood, that funding runs out in June. Given the state’s significant budget deficit, funding for additional prosecution will be “hard to come by” this year, she said.

Sen. Jesse Salomon acknowledged the City of Edmonds’ own budget issues and added he anticipates the legislature will be “looking at the 1% cap” on property taxes during this session as a way to provide relief to cash-strapped cities. “I’ve been supportive of lifting that and tying it to CPI (Consumer Price Index),” Salomon said. State law currently limits increases by individual taxing districts to 1% annually.

Following up on Salomon’s statement, Councilmember Will Chen asked if there is anything Edmonds’ lawmakers can do to support such an effort. Sen. Marko Liias weighed in, stating that it’s important for local governments to highlight how they are investing those dollars “so that we talk about…it’s not just 1% or 3% but it’s police, fire, the prosecutor’s office. Part of the reason they’re [prosecutors are] underfunded is because county government is under that same 1% [cap],” Liias said. It’s also important to explain, Liias said, “that just because the limit may change doesn’t mean that every city in every jurisdiction is going to take the maximum every year.”

Councilmember Vivian Olson said that tying property tax increases to the CPI “makes all kinds of sense. Everything’s getting more expensive. You can’t continue to deliver the same level of service.” She also praised Davis’ efforts at “addressing that revolving door” when it comes to criminal suspects. “I was so glad to hear that that’s on your radar and that you’re acting on that,” Olson said. “I hear people talk about that every day. You hear these horrible violent crimes being perpetrated by people who previously committed these horrible violent crimes.”

The discussion about the city’s legislative priorities was led by Edmonds Community and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum, Council President Tibbott and Mayor Mike Rosen. They include:

Highway 99 Revitalization Project: Maintain the $22.5 million in the Move Ahead Washington package across 2025-27 ($4.3 million) and 2027-29 ($18.2 million) biennia for Stage 3 of the SR 99 Revitalization Project. This legislative agenda item notes that this significant public investment “will also promote private investment along the corridor, and bring needed jobs, affordable housing and services to an underserved community of Edmonds.”

Edmonds Marsh: The Legislature in the 2023 session approved a proviso for the duration of the 2023-2025 biennium that provided Edmonds the first right of purchase of the former Unocal site when it transfers to the Washington State Department of Transportation. These provisions are in effect until June 30, 2025. As the clean-up process with likely take through 2025, the city is requesting an extension of the first right of purchase.

City revenue options: Support mechanisms to expand general revenue, such as lifting the 1% property tax cap, increasing the city’s real estate excise revenue (REET) share and expanding state revenue-sharing).

Behavioral health and public safety: Support co-responder programs, increase resources to deal with domestic violence and enhance behavioral health infrastructure (including practitioners and beds).

Indigent defense standards: Engage in discussions on defense standards, emphasizing state funding for any cost increases.

Increase housing supply and support measures that increase housing stability: Back measures that aid in the financing of housing construction, and explore new funding options for needs along the housing continuum, including home ownership, senior housing, rent support and permanent supportive housing.

Tax increment financing (TIF): Support the viability of such financing.

Address the impacts of state environmental and housing legislation on cities: Promote the creation of funding and programs that help cities to plan for, adapt to and fund solutions to the changes brought on by state legislation, particularly with respect to watershed health and restoration.

Work to address the following: Impacts of the lowest bidder requirements, the ability of retired law enforcement officers to return to service and reducing the impacts “of vexatious requests and litigation” as a result of the Washington State Public Records Act.

You can see the complete 2025 City of Edmonds legislative agenda here.

During the 7 p.m. business meting, the council heard from interim Planning and Development Director Shane Hope regarding the state-required code updates the city needs. Required updates must be adopted by the due date or the city will be considered non-compliant and ineligible for grants, she explained.

Two updates were due by Dec. 31, 2024, but couldn’t be completed ahead of the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update adopted last month. To address the delay, Hope proposed that the two requirements be adopted as interim ordinances:

– For neighborhood centers and hubs to accommodate housing and commercial

– For permanent supportive housing and emergency shelters (also known as STEP housing).

Additional code updates due by the end of June include those on middle housing, design standards and review process, parking, multifamily and bonus density for affordable housing on land of religious organizations. And two more topics, due by Dec. 31, involve critical area regulations, as needed, and co-living housing.

Some background: In 2021, the state legislature passed House Bill 1220, which included a requirement for cities and counties to plan for and accommodate the number of housing units needed for very low- to moderate-income households, consistent with analysis and guidance from the Washington State Department of Commerce. For Edmonds, that means about 2,400 more housing units, especially multifamily housing, would be needed beyond the existing capacity.

To accommodate this number, the city’s strategy was to designate neighborhood centers and hubs that could accommodate new multifamily housing and commercial uses. The neighborhood centers are Five Corners, Westgate, Firdale and the Medical District Expansion. The neighborhood hubs are the North Bowl, Maplewood, East Sea View, West Edmonds Way and South Ballinger.

The Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update adopted on Dec. 17 designated neighborhood centers and hubs to accommodate multifamily housing and commercial uses. Now the development code needs to be updated to match.

Hope explained that an interim ordinance is a temporary way to adopt regulations to meet a time-sensitive goal. Under city code, an interim ordinance may be in effect no more than six months unless the city council adopts an extension. Within 60 days of adopting an interim ordinance, the council must hold a public hearing for comments on it. The ordinance expires at the end of six months, or sooner, depending on council action. The council may also adopt a more permanent ordinance (with any changes from the interim version) prior to the date the interim ordinance expires.

The interim ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs was approved by a 6-1 vote (Councilmember Michelle Dotsch opposed), following detailed discussions about several proposed amendments. Only one of those — proposed by Councilmember Vivian Olson — was approved. It is aimed an ensuring height transition zones in the centers and hubs, stating that “for any lot abutting or immediately across the street from a single-family zone, the height of any development that is within 20 feet of the property line shall be no greater than 30 feet.”

Various other amendments failed, including one by Councilmember Susan Paine reducing the amount of off-street parking required for multi-family dwellings and another by Councilmember Dotsch exempting the Westgate center from the new standards since it was the subject of previous code amendments. Councilmembers generally agreed that they would prefer to sort out those detailed concerns before a permanent ordinance governing centers and hubs is adopted.

The interim STEP ordinance, also moved to next week’s consent agenda, is based on requirements of HB 1220, which requires changes to the city’s development regulations to allow four specific housing types: emergency shelter, transitional housing, emergency housing, and permanent supportive housing.

According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, “STEP, like emergency shelters, emergency housing and transitional housing, may help individuals and families experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs while they wait for affordable permanent housing to become available. By offering an alternative, STEP can reduce the number of people living and sleeping in unsafe conditions and divert people from living in public spaces.

Council President Tibbott said that while he supports the concept of STEP housing, he has “some serious reservations” about such facilities if they offer no-barrier housing, where drug use is allowed. Dotsch added that she doesn’t favor passing an interim ordinance on STEP housing “at this time,” stating she preferred to involve the community in considering the issue.

After Councilmember Jenna Nand moved to approve the interim STEP housing ordinance Tuesday night, Tibbott offered an amendment — which the council approved — to place it on next week’s consent agenda. Tibbott said this would give him time to research the possibility of putting “some restrictions and guardrails” in place for such facilities.

In other business, the measure to approve the recommended ballot language regarding a proposal for Edmonds to annex into the Regional Fire Authority passed 6-0, with Councilmember Dotsch abstaining. An April special election is planned.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel