Edmonds eLearning Academy information night Jan. 15

Learn more about Edmonds eLearning Academy at its upcoming Family Information Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 via Zoom.
Edmonds eLearning Academy is a comprehensive online school serving students in grades 7-12. The program is designed to provide the flexibility and convenience of online learning while maintaining a high standard of academic excellence. Students have access to a wide range of courses delivered in an interactive online format.
Coursework is accessible anytime and anywhere with a computer and a reliable internet connection – no specialized equipment is required.
Click here to join the Zoom session at 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
