Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to welcome executive director of Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden Jan. 27

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome Richie Steffen, executive director of the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden and co-author of The Plant Lover’s Guide to Ferns Monday, Jan. 27 at the club’s meeting.

Steffen will present “Great Plant Picks—Unbeatable Plants for your Garden.” Great Plant Picks is a non-profit, non-biased education program that provides gardeners in the maritime Pacific Northwest with some of the best performing plants for your garden.

Join Steffen as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at how plants are selected and how the program runs. He will also share a sneak peek at the new garden theme for 2025 as well as share a selection of plants that are perfect for that difficult spot in the garden.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin at 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.