Edmonds Food Bank to host open house Sunday, Jan. 26

The Edmonds Food Bank is hosting an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Community members of all ages are invited to visit the facility, learn more about the food bank’s mission, and engage in activities related to the food bank’s work.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Tour the food bank: See firsthand how the food bank provides groceries to nearly 1,000 households every week.

Volunteer on site: Help us bag rice and beans, an important task that directly supports our customers.

Donate food: Bring non-perishable food donations to the food bank, or take advantage of our drive-up food drive, where volunteers will assist with receiving items.

Create community art: Unleash your creativity at our art table by contributing to our Community Art Project through collage or other art forms.

Learn about the capital campaign: Come see the food bank’s new building renderings and chat with staff about the vision for a new Edmonds Food Bank.

“The open house is a great opportunity for those who are looking to connect for the first time or for those who are already connected and want to introduce someone else to our work. We love opening our doors to all ages for this event,” said Edmonds Food Bank Marketing and Communications Manager Kellie Lewis.

The Edmonds Food Bank is located at 828 Caspers St., Edmonds 98020. Parking is available on-site. Donations of non-perishable items, including canned goods, rice, beans and pasta, are appreciated.

The Edmonds Food Bank serves nearly 1,000 households each week, providing fresh produce, dairy, baby items and essential resources. It is committed to creating a welcoming, safe environment and ensuring access to nutritionally dense, culturally familiar food.

For more information, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.