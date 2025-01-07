Edmonds Planning Board Jan. 8 set to elect new chair, consider renaming of Edmonds Demo Garden

The Edmonds Planning Board is scheduled at its Wednesday, Jan. 8 meeting to select a new board chair and vice chair and also consider a proposal to rename the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat and Native Plant Demonstration Garden for longtime Edmonds resident Susie Schaefer

The meeting will be in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also watch it via Zoom here. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or participate via telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.