Edmonds Planning Board to hold public hearing Jan. 22 on renaming Demo Garden for Susie Schaefer

The Edmonds Planning Board will hold a public hearing at its Wednesday, Jan. 22 meeting on a proposal to rename the existing Edmonds Wildlife Habitat and Native Plant Demonstration Garden as the Susie Schaefer Wildlife and Native Plant Community Garden.

A longtime Edmonds resident, Schaefer spearheaded the effort in 2009 to create the garden, which involved removal of dense thickets of invasive species, such as blackberries, and the planting of hundreds of native plants in their place. The garden was officially opened in 2010 and, with Schaefer’s help, was certified as a Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). In addition to that, the garden played an instrumental role in getting the City of Edmonds certified as Community Wildlife Habitat, becoming only the 41st city in the country to receive that recognition at the time.

The garden is located next to the Willow Creek Hatchery off Highway 104, near the Edmonds Marsh.

According to a letter from Pilchuck Audubon Society Executive Director Brian Zinke that recommended the renaming, the installation of native plants was only part of Schaefer’s vision. “Her dream for the garden was to combine learning with hands-on opportunities and knowledge that participants could then take home and apply to their own residences or shared community spaces,” Zinke wrote. “To facilitate that, she coordinated frequent classes and programs about local wildlife and plants, hosting them at no-cost to attendees at the hatchery classroom on site.

In a November 2020 My Edmonds News story highlighting an online celebration for her 80th birthday, Schaefer said: “My goal has always been to get more people that will support wildlife in Edmonds and not just live in a real sterile suburbia.”