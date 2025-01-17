Edmonds police arrest suspect in theft of electric company work van, tools

Edmonds police investigating the Jan. 11 theft of an electric company work van and $15,000 worth of tools served a search warrant in the Sherwood neighborhood Thursday morning, arresting a 40-year-old Edmonds man.

According to a social media post, the investigation by the department’s Problem-Solving Emphasis Team led police to the Sherwood-area residence on 106h Avenue West. Police recovered over $10,000 of the stolen property, “allowing the victim to resume business operations,” the post said. The 40-year-old suspect was booked into jail, and others may be arrested or charged as the investigation continues, police said.

“Multiple community members stopped to thank officers for addressing this known problem location that’s close to Sherwood Elementary,” the post continued.