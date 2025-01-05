Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 17-31, 2024

Dec. 17

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman heard neighbors yelling and throwing items.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was located after stealing from a business. Items were returned, and the suspect was cited and released.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assaulting a grocery store employee. He was transported to county jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A juvenile male reported that his mother and mother’s boyfriend were physical.

23600 block Highway 99: Adults stole from a business.

23800 block Highway 99: Found property was reported.

Dec. 18

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown man stole merchandise from a business.

22000 block Highway 99: The owner of two dogs in malnourished condition surrendered them to animal control.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A juvenile male reported identity theft. No suspect information.

17500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A disturbance occurred at a memory care facility.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole cash.

22900 block 106th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported between two juveniles.

9300 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman received vague threats from an unknown source.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police reponding to a verbal argument between a couple found no signs of a physical altercation.

Dec. 19

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man stated another man pointed a gun at him while driving. No suspect information.

7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: Two women engaged in an argument. A report was taken for documentation.

11500 block Marino Avenue: An Edmonds PD K-9 team assisted another agency in an attempt to locate a carjacking suspect. No suspect was located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from grocery store. He was booked on the charge and an outstanding warrant.

22900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a bar.

7900 block 189th Place Southwest: Ongoing issues reported between a separated couple.

19900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A parent wanted to report an adult daughter missing since March 2020. No further information about whereabouts.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from TJ Maxx. The subject was not located during an area search.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from Safeway. The suspect was not located.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

200th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: An Edmonds PD K-9 team assisted another agency in locating a third-degree assault and warrant suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrant.

Dec. 20

23600 block 78th Place West: A loose dog was returned to its owner.

100 block West Dayton: A woman reported found property.

400 block Admiral Way: A woman was formally trespassed from Port of Edmonds facilities.

8500 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile female assaulted a juvenile male on a school bus.

600 block 5th Avenue South: An unknown suspect stole a tip jar from a coffee shop.

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

23600 block Highway 99: A man unlawfully entered a store he was previously trespassed from and stole food. He was booked into jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a warrant.

Dec. 21

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a collision in a drive-thru.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman alleged that her ex-husband stole from her.

8600 block 194th Place Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree domestic violence assault.

23200 block Highway 99: A man reported his vehicle stolen.

100 block Olympic Avenue: A man was sending harassing messages and voicemails to victims. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported extortion.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was prowled at a park, with a wallet stolen and attempted use of credit cards at QFC. Suspects unknown at this time.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and two counts of reckless endangerment domestic violence.

Dec. 22

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was cited and released for physical control and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device when required due to medical issues.

11600 block Northeast 195th: A woman was booked on multiple Edmonds warrants.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man ate at a restaurant and left without paying for his meal.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man turned in a found wallet to police.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Swedish Edmonds reported multiple hospital workers being assaulted by a patient.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman reported a violation of a court order.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole from a convenience store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail after she stole from Safeway.

9300 block Bowdoin Way: Police responded to a verbal altercation between ex-spouses.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A subject with an Edmonds warrant was booked into jail.

Dec. 23

19200 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested for a felony warrant in King County

200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was turned into the police department.

300 block Admiral Way: A business was damaged with graffiti. No suspects or leads.

8700 block 200th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect broke into a garage and stole items.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman attempted to steal merchandise from a business. The merchandise was returned, and the woman was trespassed.

Dec. 24

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from a business.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A man violated a protection order by texting the protected person; charges were referred to the prosecutor.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A man assaulted another man at a bar.

21900 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were trespassed from a business.

18300 block Homeview Drive: A welfare check was requested on an adult resident.

24200 block 107th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between three family members and one roommate. All parties were eparated for the evening.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: A man lost his phone.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from a business.

Dec. 25

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man’s electric bike was stolen from a grocery store. The bike was later located and returned.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for driving under the influence.

1100 block North 205th Street: A man was arrested on a warrant.

400 block 9th Avenue North: A man was arrested for hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Dec. 26

Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: Charges of hit and run on a man were referred to the prosecutor.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect attempted to break into a building, causing damage.

700 block Driftwood Lane: Police took a report from Adult Protective Services regarding possible financial exploitation.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole food from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole grocery items from a store. The property was returned, however, the suspect was not located.

500 block 4th Avenue South: A man was served with court paperwork.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown man stole from a business.

Dec. 27

8300 block 198th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

Elm Street/3rd Avenue South: A woman lost a bracelet in downtown Edmonds.

23800 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle driver struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk. (See related story here.)

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from Burlington. The subject was located, cited and released.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman stole merchandise.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for third-degree theft and released.

7100 block 210th Street Southwerst: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control of a vehicle — drugs

900 block Cary Road: An argument occurred between family members.

Dec. 28

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man used a counterfeit bill at a store.

7400 block Lake Ballinger Way: Charges were referred against a man for harassment.

700 Bell Street: A home under contruction was broken into and a dehumidifier stolen. No suspect information.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for theft.

Dec. 29

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man once again tried to use fake money.

21900 block Highway 99: A drunk male was injured trying to break up an altercation.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A found cellphone with no owner information known was placed into safekeeping.

10100 block Holly Drive: A man was arrested and booked for two Edmonds PD warrants.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole a cart full of items from a grocery store.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A verbal disagreement occured between a married couple.

19500 block 82nd Place West: An argument between a father and son was reported.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two adults left a business without paying.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A credit card found at the police department was entered as found property.

Dec. 30

23400 block Highway 99: A girlfriend and boyfriend got into a physical fight. The girlfriend was arrested for second-degree domestic violence assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting.

238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Community Transit reported a vehicle-vs-pedestrian incident. The victim and suspect identities are unknown.

22020 block Highway 99: The manager at a dealership reported missing license plates.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman reported her car window was broken.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile female reported being scammed.

Dec. 31

23600 block Highway 99: Two man were cited and released for third-degree theft.

236th Street Southwest/94th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Three unidentified adults shoplifted before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

North 200th Street/Wallingford Avenue North: Edmonds PD assisted Shoreline PD with a vehicle recovery.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree domestic violence, indecent liberties and domestic violence stalking.

21200 block Shell Valley Road: A man reported identity theft. No suspect information at this time.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for her outstanding warrants.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A woman wanted a report taken for a suspicious text she received.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with an assault with a weapon call.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Safeway.