Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan 14-21, 2025

Jan. 14
22400 block Highway 99: Officers located a suspect with a Mountlake Terrace warrant.
1300 block 112th Street Southeast: Officers assisted Everett Police officers with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.
1850 block 90th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence.
9500 block Edmonds Way: A resident reported a vehicle plate stolen. No suspect(s) at this time.
20300 block 76th Avenue West: A man accosted a father and children during a morning bus pickup.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A report of a parent hitting a boy was made.
1400 block 7th Place South: A resident reported a dog on the loose. The dog was located and was taken to PAWS in Lynnwood.
19900 block 83rd Place West: A woman received an email from an unknown address that threatened to expose her.
23320 block Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was reported.
8200 block Talbot Road: A man violated an anti-harassment order involving a neighbor.
20800 block 58th Place West: Edmonds Police assisted in crisis negotiations for an armed and barricaded suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from Safeway and was booked into jail.
7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault of a stranger. The suspect was transported to county jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a clothing store. He was located, cited and released.
9300 block Bowdoin Way: A woman reported a possible court order violation.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business.
13300 block Bothell Everett Highway: Officers assisted Mill Creek police with attempting to locate a shooting suspect. The suspect was not located.
300 block Admiral Way: A woman reported gang tags at a local business.
22700 block Highway 99: A vehicle on the road displayed an expired trip permit.
Jan. 15
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.
23500 block Highway 99: A couple arguing over child care was reported.
9100 block Cascade Drive: A local resident turned in found vehicle plates. One plate was stolen from a neighboring agency.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: An order service and order to surrender firearms was made, and the respondent surrendered two firearms for safekeeping.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman made inappropriate comments and potential threats of false reporting to a police sergeant.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI, concealing and carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a loaded pistol without a permit and carrying a dangerous weapon.
23600 block Highway 99: Juveniles stole from a business.
Jan. 16
23000 block 106th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant and was taken to jail.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for her warrant.
20100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported bank fraud. No suspect information.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for theft.
21500 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for obstruction.
Jan. 17
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate two burglary suspects. The suspects were not located.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property turned into the police department.
22500 block Highway 99: A man in possession of stolen vehicle was booked in jail.
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A woman unknowingly provided identity information to a phishing website.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile female was trespassed from a business for shoplifting.
19500 block 80th Avenue West: A condo was burglarized and items were stolen.
8200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man forced open a detached garage. No property was reported stolen.
19500 block 80th Avenue West: A condo was burglarized and property was stolen.
Jan. 18
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man ate food without paying, and he was not located.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: A 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman attempted to steal mail from a mailbox.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from a business.
500 block Elm Way: A man received graphic photographs from an unidentified man.
200 block 5th Avenue North: An unknown suspect stole the front license plate of a vehicle.
8500 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reported an attempted burglary. An unknown subject pried a door open but never gained entry inside.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man and a woman burglarized a residence. They were not located.
Jan. 19
500 block 3rd Avenue North: A man was detained for a traffic stop.
600 block 7th Avenue North: An unknown suspect burglarized a residence and caused damage to the front door.
700 block Edmonds Way: A disturbance occurred at a memory care facility.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Two unknown subjects entered a residence and took valuables. No suspect info.
600 block 7th Avenue North: A theft was reported.
500 block Alder Street: A suspicious activity was reported.
Jan. 20
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant.
600 block Glen Street: A resident reported items stolen from her condo with no signs of forced entry. Possible suspect descriptions provided.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from Safeway. She was cited and released.
19300 block Olympic View Drive: A man reported his adult brother as a missing person.
Jan. 21
22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a Mountlake Terrace warrant for third-degree driving without a license.
7600 block 216th Street Southwest: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle.
500 block Main Street: A transient man was trespassed from a local business. No arrest was made.
21900 block Highway 99: A man wanted to fight a woman at a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole juice from business. He was cited and released for theft.
22700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Kirkland Jail for a warrant.
