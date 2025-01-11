Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 1-7, 2025

Jan. 1

23000 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted a DUI investigation.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was assaulted by a man.

23300 block Humber Lane: Two women had a family verbal altercation.

23800 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted another agency with locating a missing person during a medical call.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Charges were referred on a woman for reckless driving.

100 block Main Street: An altercation between a man and a woman was reported. There was no evidence of a crime being committed.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A person was picked up for a warrant.

Jan. 2

40 block Pine Street: A woman and a man were reported for a verbal argument.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown suspect vandalized a business fence.

8700 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man relinquished a gun for destruction.

7700 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Service reported a theft. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.

23500 block 75th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: Two men stole from a store and were booked into Snohomish County Jail.

40 block Pine Street: An ex-boyfriend and girlfriend argued over tenant issues.

22200 block 93rd Place West: A woman had an argument with her father. No crime occurred. Report taken for documentation purposes.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault and harassment.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: Damage was reported, caused by firework explosive thrown from a vehicle.

Jan. 3

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.

23800 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

800 block Main Street: A man assaulted his girlfriend.

500 block Main Street: A man was in a physical altercation with his partner.

7100 block 216th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was found sleeping in someone’s vehicle.

Jan. 4

21900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after a phone tip from a citizen.

21500 block 90th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Money was withdrawn from a victim’s account. No suspect information at this time.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

400 block Admiral Way: A lost wallet was found near the beach and was turned into the police station.

Edmonds Marina Beach Park: A lost property was found.

Jan. 5

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and drugs.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Three women caused a disturbance.

24100 block 100th Avenue West: A resident reported a vehicle was broken into. No suspect information at this time.

70 block West Main Street: A purse was found by a passerby at a bus terminal.

22600 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a woman. He was cited and released.

20000 block 81st Avenue West: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.

21900 block Highway 99: A man brandished a firearm at a security guard.

8700 block Bowdoin Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a single-vehicle collision.

7400 block Lake Ballinger Way: A verbal argument between a husband and wife was reported.

Jan. 6

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into county jail for assault, trespass and harassment.

9200 block 217th Place Southwest: A resident reported a vehicle was stolen. Vehicle was tracked and recovered; suspects fled the area.

8700 block 185th Place Southwest: A woman reported a court order violation with ex-partner.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Graffiti tagging was located at a park

600 block 3rd Avenue South: Graffiti was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted at Safeway. He was cited and released.

7600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A man found a firearm reported several years prior as missing.

7400 block 218th Street Southwest: A man received suspicious emails from Verizon about an account that does not exist. No suspect information.

23300 block Highway 99: A U-Haul cargo van was take and not returned after attempts to contact the renter.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman reported an order violation from ex-partner. The suspect was not located in the area.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store.

24200 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from church property.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a court order violation and transported to county jail.

21100 block Highway 99: A man was driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block 5th Avenue North: Edmonds police arrested a suspect for assault. The suspect was transferred to Lynnwood police for jail booking.

9700 block Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect interrupted gas station services by pressing the emergency stop button, damaging fuel pumps in the process.

Jan. 7

90 block Pine Street: City employee reported graffiti on city property. No suspect information.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Damage was reported on a victim’s car. No suspect information.

21800 block 95th Avenue West: A woman reported harassing text messages.

22400 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and drugs after a multi-vehicle collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A man committed theft from a grocery store.