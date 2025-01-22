Edmonds police continue to investigate Jan. 9 shooting; victim has spoken with detectives

Edmonds police said they continue to investigate the Jan. 9 shooting along the Edmonds waterfront that sent an 18-year-old Everett man to Harborview Medical Center.

“Detectives were able to interview the victim after his condition improved and are receiving varied degrees of cooperation from those involved, but are continuing to work on all aspects of the investigation,” Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said Wednesday. “They have also partnered with other area law enforcement to share information on similar cases.”On Jan. 13, police released a video and photos of the five suspects in shooting, which occurred near the Edmonds Fishing Pier. You can view the video on Facebook here.

The 18-year-old man and his 20-year-old sister, also from Everett, were at the waterfront around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 9 when a group of five individuals approached them. The 18-year-old was then shot multiple times.

McClure said police have not yet determined whether gang violence was a motive for the shooting.

“The community has been incredibly responsive and provided several tips for detectives to follow up on,” he added. “EPD continues to encourage those who were there or with information to come forward and contact Edmonds police. Tips can be submitted to policetips@edmondswa.gov. The EPD case number is 25-00588.