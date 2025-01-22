Edmonds Port Commission Notice of Special Meeting: Jan. 24, 2025

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

Jan. 24, 2025

8:30am

The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Meeting on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. The next regular scheduled business meeting is Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend in person or via Zoom.

Here is the agenda:

Jan. 24, 2025

8:30 a.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approve and authorize the Executive Director to execute the Letter of Intent with 1010 Development LLC in a form substantially as presented and a Lease Agreement with 1010 Development LLC with terms consistent with the Letter of Intent.

VIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81626030770

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or by zoom during the meeting, or by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds