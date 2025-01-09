Edmonds Pungmul Pae registration open for second semester

Registration is now open for the second semester of Edmonds Pungmul Pae – an after-school Korean percussion ensemble at Mountlake Terrace High School. Ten slots are available on a first- come, first-served basis for students in grades 6-12.

Visit this link for details and to register. The second semester will begin on Jan. 28.

The ensemble is operated by the Edmonds School District’s Visual and Performing Arts Department. Students learn Korean rhythm twice weekly.

Pungmul is a Korean traditional percussion and dance genre grounded in rice farming, cultural values of shared work, play and humans’ connection to nature. The music is played during significant commemorative events and festivals.

Instruments represent the primary elements of the weather: wind, clouds, rain and thunder.