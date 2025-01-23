Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for December 2024

Edmonds Heights K-12

Landon Nash

Last summer I had the great experience of working for the Edmonds School District in their IT Internship program. Traveling each day to different schools within the district, we helped to solve tech-related staff issues. Having the opportunity to meet and work with so many great people was really fun. Another highlight has been my experience as a second year student at Sno-Isle Tech in the Computers, Servers and Networking program, where I was also nominated as Student of the Quarter during my first year, after having completed the A+ certifications, and where I continue to strive for other certifications that will help me in my goal of having a career in the IT industry. My ongoing strict dedication to fitness and health includes daily workouts and weightlifting.

Zoe Whitesell

I am grateful to be chosen as one of the students of the month. This school year, as a senior at Edmonds Heights, I am committed to working hard and maintaining my GPA in my Running Start classes, and I’m looking forward to attending university after graduating. Additionally, I am a part of my school’s theater program and I am thankful for the community I have found there.

Edmonds-Woodway High

David Thomas

I’m very grateful for being selected as Student of the Month for the month of December. At Edmonds-Woodway High School, I serve as a key leader in our choir program as Bass Section Leader and Co-President of both Bel Canto and Mello-Aires, while continuing to maintain a strong level of academic achievement in a partial-IB schedule of seven-plus classes. I’ve also represented our school in the State Solo and Ensemble contest and Washington All-State Symphonic Choir last year and hope to continue to do so during my remaining time here. After I graduate, I plan to study music education, and to take the leadership skills, both musical and general, that I’ve learned here with me into the professional world.

Reikke Fuentes

In my time at Edmonds-Woodway, I have enjoyed the welcoming Warrior community. I am proud of my accomplishments as the National Honors Society President, and captain of the girls varsity soccer team. Despite the challenges of the full IB Diploma program I have learned to manage my time between schoolwork, being a student-athlete, and my other extracurriculars such as being a board member at the Multicultural Association of Edmonds, or a Washington State Delegate. From volunteering at the Food Bank and tutoring elementary students to helping with school events like freshman orientation and assembly decorating, I have learned the importance of contributing to my community.

Mountlake Terrace High

Nathan Webb



This year I have been very busy controlling three things at once, such as being on top of school work, being in a sport, and working at a job at the end of the day. I have a high GPA in my academics even with all the short time I have after school, and showing up to school almost all the time other than being sick. Other than academics, my extracurricular involvement is also quite successful, as I’ve been in a sport my entire high school career, and even made it captain as my skills proves that title.

Farid Castano



I am truly honored to be selected as Student of the Month. I believe this recognition reflects my dedication both inside and outside the classroom. Academically, I strive to stay focused and always give my best effort. Beyond academics, I’ve worked hard to excel in extracurricular activities like calisthenics and athletics, demonstrating discipline and passion. I also take pride in supporting my peers, whether it’s helping with assignments or motivating them to achieve their goals. My work experience and involvement in the community have taught me the value of responsibility and empathy, qualities I aim to apply every day. This achievement inspires me to continue growing and finding new ways to make a positive impact in my environment.

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Branden Andrade



Branden Andrade has been with eLearning for three years. He consistently attends Parliament and enriches the discussions with his insight. Branden has excelled in his courses, showcasing his hard work and determination. With each step, Branden is steadily progressing toward graduation, and it’s been incredible to witness his growth and success. His positivity and thoughtful contributions make him a joy to work with, and his perspective always adds value to the conversations.

Scriber Lake High

Ohanna Jimenez



A wonderful student who has a strong commitment to our school’s community.

Meadowdale High

Allen Kim



I was pleasantly surprised to open my email to see that I have been selected as Student of the Month. Though I’m honored to have been chosen, I feel like I shouldn’t stand out from a community of extremely talented and bright students. As a musician in many ensembles like Jazz Band, Jazz Choir, Chamber Orchestra, and SYSO, I know that in order to be able to make music there needs to be communication, deep listening, and balance. Those three things are what I think drives the community I’m around, and not just the foundation of musicianship. However, I do think attitude is an even more important part to a community and an ensemble. A community should feel optimistic, as an ensemble should enjoy the music they’re playing. It’s this optimism that I hope drives my community even further.

Juan Pablo Figueroa Gomez



Lynnwood High

Abril Olmeda



Thanh Lam

